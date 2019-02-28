A pedestrian was injured by a car fleeing from police in Franklin County.

These five kids (yes they are kids in my eyes) ought to be ashamed of themselves. Not only were they caught with stolen proper by the police, but started a high-speed chase with police and ran over a pedestrian in the process.

The juveniles, ages 12-16, were riding in a car that was reported stolen. When a deputy ran the plate of the car and flicked its lights, the driver took off making dangerous U-turns off the highway and through the streets of Franklin County.

Sheriffs said the driver reached speeds of 110 MPH during the chase. Police were able to flatten two of the car’s tires with stop sticks. The car soon after struck the pedestrian before coming to a stop on Hamilton Road.

The pedestrian is recovering at Grant Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The five juveniles inside attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended. Alcohol, stolen credit cards, and a credit card skimmer were found in the car. The driver, a 16-year-old male, is charged with fleeing, hit-skip and receiving stolen property. The passengers are being charged with receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: 10TV

5 Juveniles Charged After Hitting Pedestrian During High-Speed Chase was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com