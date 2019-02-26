Look At God: Atlanta Mayor’s Struggle Mac & Cheese Goes Viral & She Turns It Into $37K Food Drive

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms caused quite a bit of concern last year when she posted a picture of her unfinished macaroni and cheese to Twitter. The holiday dish looked questionable to say the least. After getting clowned by users, the mayor decided to take the hateration and turn it into a win for Atlanta with a successful fundraising campaign.

The mac and cheese tale started in December 2018 when Bottoms thought it would be appropriate to share this…

Mac and cheese…. pic.twitter.com/E0bA5eZgZU — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 25, 2018

Now some of you might be thinking, from far away this alleged mac & cheese dish looks appetizing.

However, a deeper investigative dive revealed that the marriage of macaroni and cheese could have been better orchestrated.

Twitter definitely had notes for Mayor Bottoms, and some of them weren’t pretty.

One person thought it was best to just focus on the home decor in the picture…

Your countertop and cabinet handles are beautiful — Soul's Desire (@FoodieStrid) December 25, 2018

Others tried to be more compassionate and give Bottoms some pointers…

The cheese sauce is missing. You can't just put shredded cheese on it and think it's mac and cheese. — Tami Love (@ChronicTami) December 26, 2018

Hi Mayor! @ChefResha has an incredible baked Mac N Cheese recipe. I think you’d love it 😋. https://t.co/VYl7lNMMgf — Trenelle (@OhNellyV) December 25, 2018

Then, there were some people who just wanted it to end…

Take this down please — Jingle Jams McGee (@djhilton13) December 25, 2018

And then of course, the GIFs came from left and right…

In light of the dragging, Bottoms logged back onto Twitter to defend herself, according to AJC, and she light-heartedly said:

“Lol…For the shady none cooking crew, add more cheese a few minutes at the end & then mix it up to make it juicy. Trust, nothing dry here.”

So apparently, there was a plan to the madness. Bottoms’ mom also confirmed that her daughter’s initial pic did look a little dry, but the final product turned out great. Momma wouldn’t have let it near the dinner table if it hadn’t.

“That’s what you get for posting,” her mom reportedly said.

In a great move, Mayor Bottoms decided to take the hilariousness of her situation and start a “More than Mac” campaign in conjunction with the Kroger supermarket chain. According to AJC, between January 21 and February 16, Kroger customers rounded their purchases to the nearest dollar or could donate any amount they wanted to the campaign.

The project helped raise more than $37,000 for the Atlanta Community Food Bank, according to a February 25 news release from city officials.

Bottoms started the campaign to address hunger issues in Atlanta:

“We are grateful for the compassion shown during this campaign – from both our corporate and nonprofit partners and the shoppers who stepped up to this challenge and raised awareness and funds to combat hunger in our city,” Bottoms said.

Each $1 raised resulted in four meals for the food bank, thus the campaign was able to bust out 148,000 meals.

“Issues of inequity, such as food insecurity in our communities, must be met with thoughtful action, and we remain committed to finding innovative ways to assist our most vulnerable residents,” Bottoms said. A lesson for everyone in the midst of their mac & cheese journey… Even when things seem bad, everything can work out for the good in the end.

