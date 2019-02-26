CLOSE
Is Solange Trying To Bring Back Black Planet? [PHOTOS]

Solange Knowles

Source: Tony Rysk / LAN-CRN

We know Solange was teasing a brand new album but this is something totally different!

The singer revealed on social media Tuesday (Feb 26) that she would be teasing some looks form the album on BLACK PLANET. You know, the OG social networking site that had everybody on it posting like Facebook is today. It’s the precursor to MySpace and had everybody with pixelated avatars and glitter photos. Yeah, some real early 2000s ish!

Even BlackPlanet.com is getting in on the act, which could possibly lead to a revival of the once-popular social networking site and then some. Solange said in 2018 that her follow-up to A Seat At The Table was complete and we cannot wait!

See some of the photos below!

