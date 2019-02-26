Gary’s Tea: Tristan Thompson Allegedly Back With Ex-Girlfriend, Gayle King Opens Up About Still Being Hurt By Infidelity & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s only been a week since Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian broke up after he allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods. Gary With Da Tea is reporting that Thompson is now back with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Jordyn Craig.

He mentioned that since they have a child together she always has a spare mattress for him and how a lot of woman always are there for the father of their children. Eva Marcille mentioned that it isn’t true because with her situation she isn’t friends with her baby dad.

In other news, Gayle King recently did an interview with Vanity Fair and opened up about the fact that she’s still hurt by the infidelity of her ex-husband. Reports state that King walked in on her and she’s still hurt by it.

1. Booby Gibson and Keyshia Cole split thanks to his dirty doggin' ways. Source:WENN 1 of 9 2. In 2003, Kobe Bryant admitted to stepping out on his wife after being accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old hotel employee. Source:WENN 2 of 9 3. Dwyane Wade was supposedly "on break" from Gabrielle Union when he fathered a child in 2013...but sources (and social media posts) say otherwise. Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian multiple times, most recently with Kylie Jenner's bestie Jordyn Woods. Source:WENN 4 of 9 5. That's right, Shaq reportedly did Shaunie dirty...and everybody found out during Kobe's sexual assault case (allegedly). Source:WENN 5 of 9 6. Tony Parker and Eva Longoria reportedly divorced after he got caught cheating with a teammate's wife. Source:WENN 6 of 9 7. Nick Young got caught creeping on Iggy Azalea while they were engaged. Source:WENN 7 of 9 8. Lamar Odom also cheated on Khloe Kardashian...for years, while battling drug addiction. Source:WENN 8 of 9 9. Ray Allen got caught cheating on Shannon Walker Williams all willy nilly thanks to not knowing how to properly DM. Source:Getty 9 of 9

