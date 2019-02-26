Hip-Hop Spot: Drake & Soulja Boy Squash Beef While Tyga Freestyles Diss Track About Him [VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 02.26.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In 2013, Drake and Soulja Boy released “We Made It” and it seems that since then the two have had beef. Soulja spoke about it on during multiple interviews and Drake decided to do something about it to not have beef with him anymore.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Headkrack reports that Drake messaged Soulja and found out the reason he was upset is because they never did a video for the hit song. We just might see these two on another track together again.

SEE ALSO: Family Affair: Tiffany Haddish Shares Funny Story That Drake & His Daddy Slid Into Her DM’s

Not everyone wants to squash their beef with Soulja because Tyga just wrote a diss track about him.

It looks like the beef will continue because hours later Soulja released one against Tyga.

We will keep you posted on this story, but listen to the full Hip-Hop Spot up top!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

9 NBA Players Who Got Caught Up In Cheating Scandals

9 photos Launch gallery

9 NBA Players Who Got Caught Up In Cheating Scandals

Continue reading 9 NBA Players Who Got Caught Up In Cheating Scandals

9 NBA Players Who Got Caught Up In Cheating Scandals

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_801822" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty[/caption] Frequent cheater Tristan Thompson got caught out there again, this time with Kylie Jenner‘s bestie Jordyn Woods—but he isn’t the only NBA player to be exposed as a serial thot bopper. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] Check out the gallery to see what other ballers have been caught in the act. Photo: Getty

Hip-Hop Spot: Drake & Soulja Boy Squash Beef While Tyga Freestyles Diss Track About Him [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sherri Shepherd Pretending To Be Octavia Spencer To…
 7 hours ago
02.26.19
Woman Calls Cops After Drug Dealer Sells Her…
 9 hours ago
02.26.19
2015 BET Hip Hip Awards - Arrivals
Tyga & Soulja Boy Diss Each Other Over…
 12 hours ago
02.26.19
Jussie Smollett
Empire Execs Didn’t Know Jussie Felt Underpaid
 12 hours ago
02.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close