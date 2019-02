This story made me say What The Fasho.

A woman ran her car into an apartment building in Madisonville.

The woman claimed her brakes went out and she went down a minor hill, hitting the apartment window.

Thank GOD no one was injured. (WKRC)

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 2 hours ago

