T.I.’s Teenage Daughter Claps Back at Grown Man!

Victim blaming is real and we constantly see it happen (especially to women of color) in our society. But T.I,’s 17 year old daughter, Dejyah Harris had all the time to educate a grown man who tried to share his creep like views on Dejyah’s Instagram photo.

Dejyah had innocently shared a cute selfie, when a perverted fan decided to push his views on us, “Females like this is why ni**as go to jail. We gotta make a law where chicks can’t use makeup til they 18. I’m tired of this sh*t.”

Its very rare that one sees so much stupidity in just 3 sentences. but our good sis, Dejyah, clapped back!

“Ni**as go to jail because they pigs, and aren’t right in the head, not because someone is wearing makeup. You think I’m not supposed to wear makeup because of ni**as and their perverted mind? Man (middle finger) y’all!!!! I don’t live for y’all nor do I wear makeup for y’all. This comment is quite imbecile and shows a lot about you and your way of thinking. We gotta make a law where irrelevant a$$ men just leave women alone, mind their business, and more importantly stay in their place. Have a bless and highly favored day.”

SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID! and I see no lies told.

