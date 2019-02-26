CLOSE
PORSHA WILLIAMS LANDS BABY SPECIAL

Reports say that Porsha Williams and her Hot dog King Fiance have landed a baby special from Bravo Network! I mean, it’s only right since they have given other cast members spin-offs for their big occasions. Nene and Kandi got their wedding specials and Kim Zolciak has her own show.

The Jasmine Brand has reported that Porsha and her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, hosted an all white, winter-themed shower over the weekend. All RHOA cast members were allegedly in attendance, with the exception of NeNe Leakes. Former castmate, Kenya Moore, was present as well.

Would you watch??

PORSHA WILLIAMS LANDS BABY SPECIAL was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

