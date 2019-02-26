Janet Jackson Lands Vegas Residency!

Janet Jackson fans rejoice! Ms. Jackson has landed a Las Vegas residency that begins in May.

According to Eurweb.com, Jackson will embark on what she calls the “Metamorphosis Residency” which is a 15 date tour at the Park Theatre in the MGM Las Vegas. It will kick off on May 17.

The description of the show reads, ““Metamorphosis peels back the layers of the immensely private life of Janet Jackson, sharing her transformation from a young girl with issues of self-esteem to global Icon. The centerpiece of this all-new thought-provoking show will be Janet herself, captivating you through your senses with electrifying visuals, explosive dance numbers, chart-topping hits, and fan favorite deep cuts.”

The show also features a special 30-year anniversary celebration of her ground-breaking album Rhythm Nation.

Janet Jackson Metamorphosis residency is currently slated to run through Aug. 10. Below are the dates:

May: 17, 18, 21, 22, 25, 26

July: 24, 26, 27, 31

August: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10

Will you go check Janet out in Vegas?

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 7 hours ago

