9 O'Clock News
Regina King Takes Home Best Supporting Actress Oscar

91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

Source: KIKA/WENN.com / WENN

Congratulations to Regina King on winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress during last night’s Academy Awards ceremony.  She won the Oscar for her portrayal of mother Sharon Rivers in the movie If Beale Street Could Talk, a film based on the James Baldwin novel of the same name.  “To be standing here representing one of the greatest artists of all time, James Baldwin, is a little surreal,” King said as she accepted the award. “It’s appropriate for me to be standing here because I’m an example of when support and love is poured into someone.”  This was the first time King had ever been nominated and it was her first win.

