Philly’s own Meek Mill gets his own day because of his work with criminal justice reform. Meek Mill has just received his own holiday in the city of Houston. He was awarded the proclamation last night during his final tour stop that just happened to be in Houston. Mayor Sylvester Turner presented Meek with the proclamation backstage that declared February 24 “Meek Mill Day” in the city of Houston.

Meek Mill Gets His Own ‘Day’ in Houston was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted February 25, 2019

