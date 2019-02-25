UPDATE: R.Kelly is a free man again.

According to TMZ, Kelly’s $100k bond (10% of his $1 million bail) was finally posted Monday but he will have to pay off a 6-figure child support tab immediately if he wants to avoid getting tossed back in jail.

—

Kelly’s bail amount was 10 percent of the $1 million bond set by a judge Saturday. Over the weekend, it was reported that Kelly could not post his bail, plus if that’s not enough the R&B singer also owes $162,000 in back child support to ex-wife, Andrea Kelly.

Kelly is being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse but continues to deny the allegations against him, pleading not guilty to 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse in his first court appearance since turning himself in on Friday night (Feb. 22).

UPDATE: R. Kelly Leaves Jail After Posting Bail

Written By: Lauren Beasley Posted 4 hours ago

