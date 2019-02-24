Police Searching for High-Risk Missing 12-Year-Old Last Seen in West Columbus

Have you seen this child? According to Fox 28, Columbus Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in west Columbus.

On Saturday at 9:30 p.m., police went to Belvidere Avenue and Sullivant Avenue on the report of a High Risk Missing child. Brandon Chesdrew was reported missing after not coming home from the library on South Hague Avenue and Sullivant Avenue at 7:00 p.m., per police.

Police say the boy was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, black pants and tennis shoes.

If you see him, call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545 immediately.

Written By: Missy B Posted 14 hours ago

