50 Cent Granted Court Order To Obtain Teairra Mari’s Financial Records

If anyone thought for a minute that 50 Cent can’t top his petty, think again. The business mogul and rapper was granted a court order to obtain the financial records of Teairra Mari to move along developments in the $30,000 she owes him in legal fees.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, 50 Cent was granted an order for Mari to show up to court and bring her financial records, so he can determine which assets he can seize to collect on the money she owes him.

The rapper wants a financial examination of her income, bank accounts, and property.

The judge signed off on the request and Mari has been ordered to show up on April 22. The court order notes if Mari doesn’t show up to the hearing, she could be punished for contempt and/or arrested.

Mari launched an unsuccessful revenge porn lawsuit against 50 Cent, resulting in the owed legal fees. The pair recently exchanged jabs via social media over the matter but it appears Fif has the upper hand.

Written By: D.L. Chandler Posted February 23, 2019

