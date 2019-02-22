Man Tragically Killed After Porta Potty Catches On Fire Outside Of Baltimore Ravens Stadium [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Baltimore City Fire Department and Police Department were called to the scene of a fire near M&T Bank Stadium, where the Baltimore Ravens play after a porta potty went up in flames. According to PEOPLE, an unidentified man was seen running from the toilets while in flames.
When the police and fire department got there two more portable toilets caught on fire as well. By the time first responders got on the scene the man that had caught on fire had died from his injuries.
The Baltimore Police Department are currently investigating this tragic accident. After all the fires were put out several photos of the damage was posted on social media.
No one was at the stadium at that time. Currently, M&T Bank Stadium is under a $120 million renovation and will hopefully be completed at the beginning of the 2019 football season. If you know any information about the incident, police are asking for you to call 1-866-7LOCKUP.
