Girl Scout Sells More Cookies By Putting A Shirtless Picture Of Jason Momoa On Box [PHOTO]

To sell Girl Scout cookies some are going to the next level to make money. Earlier this month we watched a little girl go viral after rapping about cookies to Cardi B’s “Money.”

According to PEOPLE, another Girl Scout is trying her luck by changing up the way the box of Samoas cookies look. Charlotte Holmberg, is known as the troops “Cookie CEO” and her mother came up with this idea after seeing photos on social media of Momoa and Samoa on the internet.

Since plastering a picture of Jason Momoa shirtless on the box they’ve been selling a lot of boxes and became a hot topic on social media.

Girl Scout Puts Picture of Shirtless Jason Momoa on Boxes of Samoas, Sells Lots of Cookies https://t.co/P4Zq7oFOFw — People (@people) February 21, 2019

Holmberg said, “The moms are getting really excited and they’re saying that they need them! The girls will want to buy some because he’s on the front. And the boys will also wanna buy some because he’s like, he might be like their favorite character.”

These ladies just might follow in the footsteps of other famous Girl Scouts such as Venus Williams or Mariah Carey. We aren’t sure if Momoa has seen the box, bit it would be pretty cool to see his reaction.

