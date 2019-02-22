Gunna Shares The Importance of Drip & How It Was Shooting For His Album Cover

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Gunna released “Drip or Drown 2” and fans better get ready for this 16-track album. On this album Gunna has features with Young Thug as well Playboi Carti and many more.

For those that don’t know what “drip” is Gunna shared that it’s your attire, swag and whatever you got on. Gunna is a fan of labels and mentioned that the expensive outfit he wore on his album cover had to be tossed.

Many might not know, but Gunna can’t swim. The day he did the shooting for the cover worried him a bit and he just kept floating to the top while trying to take pictures.

Gunna has been rapping since he was 15. He got his name through him saying adlibs at the end of his rhymes and the name “Gunna” just stuck with him.

The rapper was on tour with Travis Scott and enjoyed every moment of it. When asked about his dating life people are always sliding in his DM.

Make sure you listen to the full interview with Gunna up top!

