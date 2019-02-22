T.I.’s Sister, Precious Harris, Dead at 66

T.I.’s older sister has died.

According to TMZ, Precious Harris died Friday just over a week after getting into a serious car accident in Atlanta. Sources tell the site Precious had been on life support since the accident and wasn’t never responsive.

TIP and Tiny are reportedly devastated as they both were very close to Precious. She often appeared on the couple’s VH1 show, “Family Hustle.” It’s unclear what led to the car crash, but sources tell TMZ Precious hit a pole, which triggered an asthma attack.

Precious Harris was 66.

