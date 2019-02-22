CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

T.I.’s Sister, Precious Harris, Dead at 66

84 reads
Leave a comment
VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

T.I.’s older sister has died.

According to TMZ, Precious Harris died Friday just over a week after getting into a serious car accident in Atlanta. Sources tell the site Precious had been on life support since the accident and wasn’t never responsive.

View this post on Instagram

We Love You Dearly Baby Girl…. @preciousharris1913

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

TIP and Tiny are reportedly devastated as they both were very close to Precious. She often appeared on the couple’s VH1 show, “Family Hustle.” It’s unclear what led to the car crash, but sources tell TMZ Precious hit a pole, which triggered an asthma attack.

Precious Harris was 66.

T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

Continue reading T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

T.I.’s Sister, Precious Harris, Dead at 66 was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated…
 3 hours ago
02.22.19
2 Chainz Calls Out Nike For Allegedly Biting…
 1 day ago
02.22.19
Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Thank You Speech For The…
 1 day ago
02.22.19
Software Update Is Bricking Nike’s Adapt BB Self-Lacing…
 1 day ago
02.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close