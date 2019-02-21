Gary’s Tea: Stevie J Opens Up About His Sex Life With Faith, K. Michelle Fan Pulls Out Subpoena On Her & More

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
02.21.19
Stevie J and Faith Evans have been happily married for a couple months and he recently gave out some juicy details about what goes down in their bedroom. The “Love & Hip-Hop” star mentioned that they used to have sex three times a day, but he recently had to up it to five times a day.

Gary With Da Tea believes that’s a lot of sex in one day, but Headkrack reminded him that they don’t work regular hours. We all know from watching Stevie J on television that he has plenty of love to give.

K. Michelle recently didn’t show up to a gig and decided not to give the promoter back his money. Reports state that while K. Michelle was out a fan walked up to her and then handed her over a subpoena.

Da Brat and Rickey Smiley mentioned that they will hand you over that paper no matter where you are. Make sure you listen to all of Gary’s Tea up top!

