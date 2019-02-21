Superhero Guide To Black History Month: Kamala Harris

Black History continues to happen everyday. This month, we decided create a Superhero Guide To Black History Month highlighting musicians, politicians, actors and athletes of influence who are not only dominating in their crafts, but are also helping shape culture in unforgettable ways. Below is a character guide to one of our featured heroes, Kamala Harris.

Civilian Name: Kamala Harris

Super Name: The Captain

Superpower: Fearless

Origin: Politician

Kamala Harris is following in the footsteps of Shirley Chisholm. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year, Harris announced that she would be running for president in the 2020 election. Just like Chisholm, Harris has dreams of changing some of the policies and laws that will help shape the United States of America in the direction many voters would like to see it go.

At a very young age, Harris knew that she would enter the field of law and possibly get into politics. She attended Howard University, where she majored in economics as well as political science and joined the debate team. She also served as a freshman class representative, proving she’s been ready for a leadership role.

After graduating, Harris went on to Hastings College of Law and in 2004, was elected as District attorney of San Francisco. She went on to become the state’s attorney general, and in 2016, made history by becoming the first Black U.S. senator of California. While being Senator, Harris has supported the legalization of recreational marijuana, health care for all, the DREAM Act and lower taxes. If elected to become president, Harris promises to fight for a middle class tax cut.

Like all superheroes, Harris has a lot of obstacles to climb to get to the White House, but with her fearless attitude and strength, she’s showing us that she has what it takes to get there.

