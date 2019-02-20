Councilwoman Amanda Edwards On The Power Of Purpose | Black History Re:Defined

Councilwoman Amanda Edwards is always for Houston. From doing community service since she was a child to helping rebuild Houston after Hurricane Harvey, Edwards has always kept the city in her heart and in her passions. Citing Barbara Jordan as one of her heroes, Edwards herself is Black History Re:Defined.

