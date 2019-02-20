CLOSE
Councilwoman Amanda Edwards On The Power Of Purpose | Black History Re:Defined

Amanda Edwards Senior Citizens Conference

Source: Vicky Pink / Jessica Young

Councilwoman Amanda Edwards is always for Houston. From doing community service since she was a child to helping rebuild Houston after Hurricane Harvey, Edwards has always kept the city in her heart and in her passions. Citing Barbara Jordan as one of her heroes, Edwards herself is Black History Re:Defined.

Watch our latest episode sponsored by Colbert/Ball Tax, Randal Reed’s Planet Lincoln and BPCCA.

