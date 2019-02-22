Shoppers May Be Able to Sip and Shop at the Liberty Center This Spring

You could be enjoying an alcoholic beverage while browsing stores at The Liberty Center!

The Liberty Center could become a DORA (designated outdoor refreshment area). This legislation will allow visitors to drink alcoholic beverages outside of the restaurants and bars and within the boundaries of the shopping center.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The township trustees believe that making the Liberty Center a DORA, will help businesses that choose to participate and contribute to the entertainment of the center.

There will be rules and guidelines if this gets approved. Such as, there will be special DORA labeled bottles and cups that visitors will have to carry the beverages in with the rules of printed on them.

Along with the cups, not all establishments will include DORA and are allowed to opt out. If establishments agree to have DORA, they will have designated areas within the store where they can be consumed.

March 5th at 6 pm is the set date and time for the public hearing where trustees can vote to approve the Liberty Center. This plan could be established just in time for spring!

Until then you’ll have to wait to see if you can sip and shop at the shopping center.

The Latest:

Source