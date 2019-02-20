Tamar Braxton may not be hitting with new music right now but she’s keeping busy.

After recently winning Celebrity Big Brother 2, Braxton will appear on the CBS soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful.

It’s a tradition for Big Brother alumni to show up on the soap.

Braxton will play a chef named Chambre. Her part will be filmed this week and the episode is scheduled to air March 28th.

Tamar Braxton to Appear on “The Bold and The Beautiful” was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: