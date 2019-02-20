As the case of Jussie Smollett and his alleged hate crime attack unfolds, details of Jussie lying to cops back in 2007 has come out.

Apparently, back in 2007, Smollett pleaded no contest to giving false information during a DUI stop in L.A. by giving the name of his brother Jake when the officer asked his name.

Smollett got two years probation and a choice of jail or a fine for the crime, and he did an alcohol education and treatment program.

This 2007 case has come up since Smollett is now being investigated for possibly being the mastermind behind his alleged hate crime attack in Chicago last month.

Jussie Smollett Has Lied to Cops Before was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: