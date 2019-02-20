So we’ve all got to take a step back and admit – something just ain’t adding up in this Jussie Smollett case. I’m not saying he made the whole thing up! I just mean, hopefully the real truth sees the light soon, because this is getting ugly.

In the meantime here’s Grammy Award winning Cardi B’s take on the entire situation.

Via | HipHopDX

The entertainment world has been captivated by Jussie Smollett’s mysterious assault case,which continues to take cinematic quality twists and turns. Evidently, Cardi B has been paying attention and offered her colorful commentary on the situation while expertly devouring lobster tails.

“So I’m really disappointed in Jussie Smollett, or whatever the fuck his name is,” she said during an Instagram Live session. “I feel like he fucked up Black History Month, bro. Like damn. I’m not going to say yet until it comes out of his mouth that it was fake and this shit was staged. I don’t want to completely blame him because, you know, like somebody I was talking to was like, ‘Police in Chicago are racist.’

READ MORE

Cardi B Chastises Jussie Smollett While Scarfing Down Lobster Tails was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Matty Willz Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: