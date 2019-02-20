Seems like just yesterday Cardi B was getting death threats from Crips for talking slick about wearing a blue fur, but now Hip-Hop’s sweetheart Blood from the BX is cutting records with her blue brethren.

Today the history making Grammy winner hops on Blueface’s remix to “Thotiana” in which Cardi shows displays the body rocking moves that kept her stripper career successful and Offset continuously asking for forgiveness.

Speaking of young bloods from the New York scene, Young M.A keeps her buzz humming with a new clip for “Stubborn Ass” in which she and Bernice Burgos find themselves in couples counseling whenever they’re not arguing.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from A$AP Ant, Shay Lia, and more.

BLUEFACE FT. CARDI B – “THOTIANA REMIX”

YOUNG M.A – “STUBBORN ASS”

A$AP ANT – “GLOBAL DISTORTION”

SHAY LIA – “THE CYCLE”

SNOH AALEGRA – “I WANT YOU AROUND”

PIVOT GANG – “JASON STATHAM, PT. 2”

GLOKKNINE – “SIRENS”

Blueface ft. Cardi B “Thotiana Remix,” Young M.A “Stubborn Ass” & More | Daily Visuals 2.19.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 16 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: