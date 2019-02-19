Slick Woods Reunites With Her Mom After 17 Year Prison Bid…They Are Twins! [PHOTO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Via Bossip:
Gapped-toothed beauty, Slick Woods was only four when her mother Leah was sent to prison for manslaughter. 21 years later, they’re finally reunited. Slick shared a snap from the tear-worthy moment with social media fans. In her caption, Slick wrote, “I cried a lot”. We bet she did!
While Leah was away, her daughter Slick has developed a haute career in the modeling industry, had a beautiful baby of her own and even developed a friendship with Rihanna.
Aren’t they twins???
In The Evening Standard, Slick described her mother, whom she said was a young teenager when she gave birth, as “a street hustler” and “the most respected woman I’ve ever been around. I’ve never met someone as selfless as my mother. My mother gave her life for me.”
Slick didn’t release any more details from their reunion, but these two look happy to have each other again. Hit the flip to see some flicks of Slick and her own baby boy, Saphir.
Check out some Black models that walk the runway below!
