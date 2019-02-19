CLOSE
BlocBoy JB Wanted For Drugs And Weapons Charges

Cops claim he is a convicted felon who had an unregistered handgun on his person.

BlocBoy JB Mugshot

Source: Shelby TN Sheriff’s Office / Shelby TN Sheriff’s Office

BlocBoy JB’s career might be in jeopardy. He is now being sought after by police for multiple indictments.

HipHopDX is reporting that the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the rapper. The Memphis, Tennessee police authorities posted to their official Twitter account asking for tips. “SCSO needs help in locating James Baker, 22, better known as BlocBoy JB,” Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Baker is wanted for poss of drugs & drug paraphernalia, a convicted felon in poss of a handgun, & for theft of prop. Anyone with tips regarding Baker’s location is asked to contact law enforcement.”

In 2018 JB released his smash single “Look Alive” featuring the Drake. The song would not only propel his Rap career but also popularize his viral “Shoot” dance. He recently filed a lawsuit claiming that the dance was unjustly used without his consent for Fortnite and re-branded as the “Hype” dance.

At this time it is unclear where the charges stem from.

