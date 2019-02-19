Cardi B is chiming in on the reported attack against Jussie Smollett, saying she thinks it’s “f*cked up” if he’s been lying to the public…but she isn’t counting him out just yet.

In an Instagram Live video that’s making its rounds on the internet, the “I Like It” Grammy award-winning rapper told her followers “I’m really disappointed in Jussie Smollett—whatever the f*ck his name is. I’m really disappointed in him.”

“I feel like he f*cked up Black History Month,” she said. “I’m not gonna say yet…until he says out his mouth that it was fake and the sh*t was staged, I don’t wanna completely blame him because somebody that I was talking to, they said police in Chicago are racist.” She went on to acknowledge the possibility of the Chicago PD trying to frame the Empire actor, adding “Then you give f*cking Donald Trump immunity to f*cking laugh at n*ggas and sh*t.”

Watch the clip here and let us know where you stand as far as all the claims from reported sources that Jussie Smollett staged the homophobic and racist attack against his own person back in January.

Photo: WENN

Cardi B Says She Feels Like Jussie Smollett “F*cked Up Black History Month” [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: King Sukii Posted 2 hours ago

