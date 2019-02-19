Sen. Bernie Sanders Enters The 2020 Presidential Race

It’s official, Bernie Sanders has announced he is running for president in 2020.

I'm running for president. I am asking you to join me today as part of an unprecedented and historic grassroots campaign that will begin with at least 1 million people from across the country. Say you're in: https://t.co/KOTx0WZqRf pic.twitter.com/T1TLH0rm26 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 19, 2019

The senator from Vermont was a runner-up in the 2016 Democratic primary, losing out to Hillary Clinton.

According to CNN, Sanders enters the 2020 race as one of the frontrunners, after becoming a progressive political star in 2016 although he lost his candidacy bid. Sanders, now 77 years old, is the most popular senator among constituents in America, according to USA Today.

Sanders joins names like Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, who are also among those who have also announced their intention to run for president.

SOURCE: CNN,, USA Today

Written By: Lauren Beasley Posted 5 hours ago

