R&B group Dru Hill was missing their frontman SisQo at their Valentines Day show in Cincinnati and it had people wondering what happened?
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Well, SisQo took to Dru Hill’s Instagram account to tell exactly why he missed his Cincinnati appearance.
View this post on Instagram
SisQo is in good spirits after being hospitalized for exhaustion in Cincinnati, OH. “Sorry that I missed you tonight Cincinnati,but a piano fell on my head like on the cartoons.😂Nah,but I was in the hospital being treated for exhaustion.Im much better because of all of your blessings and well wishes.Love y’all & Thankx🐉”
We hope he gets well soon!
The Latest:
- Colin Kaepernick And Eric Reid Reportedly Win Big In NFL Settlement
- COLIN KAEPERNICK, ERIC REID REACH SETTLEMENT WITH THE NFL
- 21 Savage describes fears of deportation, says he was ‘definitely targeted’ by ICE in first interview since his release on bond
- La La To Carmelo: If You Cheat Again, You Gon’ Lose Your Wife
- Beyoncé Does The Most & Steve Harvey Has Advice For Mo’Nique: This Week’s Winners & Losers
- Gary’s Tea: Gucci Mane Puts 60-Carat Diamond Ring On Keyshia Ka’oir Finger, Wendy Williams Staff Allegedly Happier That She’s Gone & More [VIDEO]
- Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case
- Family Affair: Tiffany Haddish Shares Funny Story That Drake & His Daddy Slid Into Her DM’s
- The Wiz Warm Up: Cincinnati’s Dash Gwoppovelli & Tatum
- Cincinnati Public Schools Athletes of the Month: February 2019
SisQo Hospitalized in Cincinnati! Misses Show was originally published on rnbcincy.com