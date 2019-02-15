R&B group Dru Hill was missing their frontman SisQo at their Valentines Day show in Cincinnati and it had people wondering what happened?

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Well, SisQo took to Dru Hill’s Instagram account to tell exactly why he missed his Cincinnati appearance.

We hope he gets well soon!

The Latest:

SisQo Hospitalized in Cincinnati! Misses Show was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Nia Noelle Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: