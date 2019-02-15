CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

SisQo Hospitalized in Cincinnati! Misses Show

0 reads
Leave a comment
Salt-N-Pepa, Rob Base, All-4-One and Sisqo Announce 'I Love The 90's - The Vegas Show' To Open At Paris Las Vegas

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

R&B group Dru Hill was missing their frontman SisQo at their Valentines Day show in Cincinnati and it had people wondering what happened?

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Well, SisQo took to Dru Hill’s Instagram account to tell exactly why he missed his Cincinnati appearance.

 

We hope he gets well soon!

 

The Latest:

SisQo Hospitalized in Cincinnati! Misses Show was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
COLIN KAEPERNICK, ERIC REID REACH SETTLEMENT WITH THE…
 10 hours ago
02.15.19
21 Savage describes fears of deportation, says he…
 10 hours ago
02.15.19
Family Affair: Tiffany Haddish Shares Funny Story That…
 13 hours ago
02.15.19
Gwoppovelli The WIZ Warmup
The Wiz Warm Up: Cincinnati’s Dash Gwoppovelli &…
 13 hours ago
02.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close