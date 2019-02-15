Colin Kaepernick And Eric Reid Reportedly Win Big In NFL Settlement

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid are reportedly laughing all the way to the bank. The two have settled with NFL for a number that outlets are claiming was “lucrative.”

The NFL and Kaepernick’s attorneys released a statement on Friday that read, “For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

While the details of the settlement are not known, Yahoo Sports reports they were “told on prior occasions that Kaepernick and Reid would only settle the complaint if a lucrative financial agreement was reached between the players and the NFL.”

Kaepernick and Reid case, which was filed in October of 2017, alleged that the NFL teams were in violation of the anti-collusion clause of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA). Kaepernick’s attorney claimed he was not signed because the NFL and the owners, “colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick’s leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States.”

ESPN reports that there was about to hearing on the case, which would have been “semi-public” and “could have exposed inner workings of league business, along with the details of depositions attorneys have taken with high-level executives and in some owners.” Therefore, it sounds like it was in the NFL’s best interest to settle.

Back in August TMZ reported an arbitrator threw out the NFL’s motion to dismiss Colin Kaepernick’s collusion lawsuit, which means there would have been a trial and NFL owners will have to testify under oath.

TMZ reports, “The NFL had filed legal docs alleging Kaepernick’s legal argument — that NFL owners conspired to keep him out of the league — was baseless and without evidence. The arbitrator disagreed, concluding there was sufficient evidence present in the former QB’s legal docs to allow his case to go forward.”

Also, it was possible Trump would have been subpoenaed. As we reported back in June, Kaepernick filed subpoenas for Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other officials to talk about their “political involvement” with the NFL. The administration would also have to admit to the pressure they allegedly put on the league to stop players from kneeling in peaceful protests. However, lawyers for Trump have argued that the president is immune from prosecution.

Nonetheless, congrats to Kaepernick and Reid for staying in the fight and winning against a massive entity.

