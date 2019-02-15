COLIN KAEPERNICK, ERIC REID REACH SETTLEMENT WITH THE NFL

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have agreed to a settlement with the National Football League. Attorney Mark Geragos released a statement on the matter Friday (Feb. 15).

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL,” Geragos and the NFL said in a joint statement. “As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

The grievance between the parties started in October of 2017 and stated: “have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick’s leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States.”

The details of the settlement were not disclosed, however, the NFL Player’s Association detailed they support the former 49ers pair.

Recently, Eric Reid has signed a new deal with the Carolina Panthers that will see him take the field for them for the next three years for $22 million.