Gary’s Tea: Gucci Mane Puts 60-Carat Diamond Ring On Keyshia Ka’oir Finger, Wendy Williams Staff Allegedly Happier That She’s Gone & More [VIDEO]

Valentine’s Day went over pretty well with a lot of celebrity couples and Gucci Mane gave Keyshia Ka’oir a gift she’ll never forget. The rapper bought her a 60-carat diamond ring and it looks so beautiful on her hand. Some say he got her that expensive ring to make up for the time he was gone.

To my beautiful wife @KeyshiaKaoir Davis. For all the Valentines I missed I wanted to upgrade your wedding ring to this 60ct🥕 flawless oval ROCK💎🥶 #Brrr pic.twitter.com/NLXLqoPhUM — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) February 14, 2019

Gary With Da Tea mentioned that while Keyshia has this huge rock, Gucci’s baby mother is struggling to survive. Reports state that he doesn’t help her financially and it hurts that he buys these lavish gifts for his wife.

In other entertainment news, Wendy Williams still hasn’t returned to her talk show and her staff is allegedly happier than ever. Gary With Da Tea reported that her staff used to walk on egg shells with her husband, Kevin Hunter, but not anymore.

Rumors are spreading that they might be looking for a new host, but could anyone really replace Wendy?

See photos from Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir’s wedding below!

