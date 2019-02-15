Colin Kaeprnick and Eric Reid have reportedly settled with the NFL in the embattled QB’s long standing collusion case. Kaepernick’s lawyer, Mark Geragos released a statement saying that his client and current Carolina Panthers defensive back Eric Reid have reached an agreement to resolve pending grievances.

“For the past several months, conunsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL,” Geragos said. “As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

Multiple sources told Yahoo Sports that Kaepernick would withdraw his case with the NFL and he reached a lucrative settlement. The final hearing in the Kaepernick case was slated to begin this month.

Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted 1 hour ago

