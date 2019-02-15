Avondale Man Gets The Maximum Sentence for Murdering Girlfriend

A man right here in Cincinnati, Ohio murdered his girlfriend and stayed with the body.

He was Sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Walker shot his girlfriend in the head what the fasho.

Let’s continue to pray for those affteced by this situation for it is truly sad.

Assistant prosecutor Scott Heenan said Walker never showed any remorse except when he pretended to cry during his testimony during trial.

The judge gave Walker the maximum sentence. (Local12)

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 3 hours ago

