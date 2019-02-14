CLOSE
Police say 9-year-old brought gun to Columbus elementary school

Columbus police said a gun was recovered at a Duxberry Park Alternative School on Wednesday. Columbus police said a student told staff members another student had a gun. Staff found the gun in a bathroom. The 9-year-old student who brought in the gun said he found it at home. Police said the 3rd grader will not be charged due to his age.

Happy everyone is safe, this could of been a lot worse. I recommend parents to keep firearms and other harmful things away from children and check they book bags before they head to school to prevent this from happening.

 

source; 10tv

