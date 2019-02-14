Hip-Hop Spot: 50 Cent Roasts Floyd Mayweather On Social Media, Cardi B Joins Instagram Again & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The battle between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather continues. Mayweather was interviewed by TMZ the other day and he mentioned he will still continue to wear Gucci and Prada despite the Black face backlash.

He mentioned that it’s his money and he will do what he wants with it. 50 Cent posted Mayweather in the Black face sweater along with some other art work that people thought was funny.

50 Cent Burns Gucci Clothing After Blackface Controversy: https://t.co/yDncFTRxa6 pic.twitter.com/Xv6RIy3Wxy — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 14, 2019

The rapper mentioned that he will no longer be wearing the brands and began burning the shirts in his closet on social media. 50 Cent will possibly be donating the rest of the shirts by the designer in his closet.

In other entertainment news, Cardi B left Instagram the other day, but is back on. She was receiving too much negativity after winning her GRAMMY Award and didn’t want that to ruin the moment.

Lastly, 21 Savage was released from ICE custody, but this is when the battle starts. Just like Slick Rick had to do back in the, Savage will have to try his best to stay in this country.

