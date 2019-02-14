The Savage is finally free. 21 has been released from immigration but his fight continues.

After spending nine days behind bars Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph was spotted leaving an ICE Agency holding facility. It has also been confirmed ICE has also dropped his felony charge. In the photo obtained by TMZ he left in style via a private jet with his mother.

21 Savage Released from ICE Detention, Hops on Private Jet Back to ATL https://t.co/pCY89QwoUn — TMZ (@TMZ) February 13, 2019

On Sunday. Feb. 3 the “Bank Account” rapper was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They claimed he was a citizen of the United Kingdom who came to the United States in 2005 but overstayed his visa when it expired in 2006. Many in the Hip-Hop community rallied together to secure his release. Jay-Z specifically secured high profile lawyer Alex Spiro to assist in his representation.

Even though he is no longer behind bars 21 isn’t out of jeopardy just yet. He still faces deportation due to overstaying his visa restrictions. His legal team has made it clear that they will continue to challenge the system to ensure he and many in his situation stay in America. “I think this case is emblematic of a lot of cases where people are detained for not correct reasons, but they don’t always have resources to fight the system,” Charles Kuck told BuzzFeed. “This case is very emblematic of what happens in immigration court and detention.”

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty Images

21 Savage Leaves Detention Center & Hops On Private Jet, ICE Drops Felony Charge was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Martin Berrios Posted 20 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: