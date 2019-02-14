Jussie Smollett Talks Alleged Racist & Homophobic Attack On ‘GMA’

Jussie Smollett is now speaking out regarding the alleged racist and homophobic attack he suffered in Chicago, despite some believing the story to be fabricated. The Empire star sat down with GMA Thursday (Feb. 14) and stood fast on the fact that the attack did indeed happened and explained some of the developments in the wake of the incident.

ABC7Chicago.com reports:

An exclusive interview with the actor aired Thursday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America. Robin Roberts asked him what was making him so angry.

“It’s the attackers, but also the attacks,” he said, adding of those who don’t believe his story, “It’s not necessarily that you don’t believe that this is the truth, you don’t even want to see the truth.”

The interview comes more than two weeks after Smollett told police that he was attacked in Chicago by two masked men yelling racial and homophobic slurs, including “MAGA Country.” He said that the attackers poured a bleach-smelling liquid on him and put a noose around his neck.

Smollett said the attack was so quick that he didn’t see much of his attackers. In fact, he said it was so fast he did not notice there was a rope around his neck until it was over.

Jussie Smollett’s GMA interview can be seen below.

