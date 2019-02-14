CLOSE
Local Man Attacked At A Bar And Wants Justice

Three men attacked a young man named Jason at a local bar.

The victim, who had to be hospitalized for his injuries, says he does not feel like justice has been served.

“I thought I was gonna literally die that day,” Jason Hendrix said. “I just remember getting hit with a bottle and falling to the ground and getting stomped.”
This is sad that this type of thing is still going on in 2019. (WLWT)
