Cardi B Just Got Her Lip Pierced

Cardi B

Source: Pepsi / Cardi B for Pepsi

Cardi B celebrated her Grammy win by getting her lip pierced for $25 and the artist who gave her the piercing didn’t even know he had a big-time rap star in his chair.

Luis Vega, the owner of the tattoo shop and artist who gave her the piercing, says he didn’t know it was Cardi when she first walked in the shop.

Luis says he thought he recognized the face, but when he saw the entourage waiting outside he realized who she was and said, “Okurr!”

