Congratulations to Tamar Braxton on winning “Celebrity Big Brother 2” by unanimous decision.

Ricky Williams, who was one of the final five, shocked viewers by evicting Kandi Burruss and then continued his eviction streak by getting rid of Dina Lohan and Lolo Jones.

That left Ricky and Tamar as the final two to plead for their Big Brother lives to the evicted houseguests, and that’s where Tamar sealed her win.

Tamar Braxton Wins “Celebrity Big Brother 2” was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: