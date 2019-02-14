Kandi Burruss Receives Flack for Missing Son’s Recital

Kandi Burruss is being “mommy shamed” because she is doing Celebrity Big Brother and as social media says, “taking a month off from her child.” In doing the show, she missed Ace’s recital.

Husband Todd said that before Kandi agreed to do Celebrity Big Brother the family sat down and discussed it.

Riley was with Todd when the cameras caught up with him and she co-signed that it was a family decision.

The winner of Celebrity Big Brother will be announced Wednesday night (2/13).

