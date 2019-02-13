Michelle Obama’s Mama Was Everyone’s Black Mama In This Hilarious Text Message Exchange

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Madamenoire:

Black mamas are Queen when it comes to nurturing you, lifting you up, and shutting down your ego real quick. Even someone as accomplished and revered as our First Lady Michelle Obama doesn’t stand a chance against her Black Mama’s humble pie.

Michelle made a surprise appearance at this year’s GRAMMY Awards, sharing the stage with Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith. The powerhouse crew took turns sharing empowering messages for women about persevering despite the odds. Even though Michelle Obama’s fame was won through politics, the crowd’s response to her presence out shined the other women on stage.

After the moment, Michelle took to social media to share a hilarious text message exchange she had with her mother, Marion.

“I guess you were a hit at the Grammys.” her mom wrote with a smiley face.

Michelle responded that this text was so “typical of her” mother and asked “Did you watch it?”

“I saw it because Gracie called me. Did you meet any of the real stars or did you run right after you were done?”

Whoop, the shade!

The mother of two went on to share that she told her mom in advance that she would be on the show.

Her mother quipped back “No you did not. I would have remembered that even though I don’t remember much.”

Welp, she told her!

We are so grateful Michelle took the time to share this relatable moment with all of us. We feel seen. You can read the exchange below.

This is an adorable text between Michelle Obama and her mom. Parents keep you so humble😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UTo0fl7kVM — Mia (@itsmjdavis) February 13, 2019

Check out photos of Michelle Obama below!

