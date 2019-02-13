Yandy Smith On Why She’s Passionate About Advocating & What She Misses Most About Her Husband While He’s In Prison [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
02.13.19
There’s so much more to Yandy Smith than what fans see on “Love & Hip-Hop.” She not only works as a producer, but is an advocate for those that can’t use their voice.

A couple weeks ago a video of Smith being pepper sprayed went viral after she was trying to support some prisoners inside a Brooklyn detention center. They had been living for 9 days without hot water, heat and warm meals during one of the coldest days of the year.

SEE ALSO: Yandy Smith Maced During Brooklyn Prison Protest [VIDEO]

Smith worked with Tamika Mallory and several other advocated to get the prisoners what they needed. It hurt her just to see them live this way and on her social media pages people wrote that because they’re locked up they deserve what they get.

She mentioned that most of these men are awaiting trail and deserve basic human rights like the rest of us. Smith even spoke about how some said the only reason she was helping those prisoners was because her husband, Mendeecees Harris is in there.

SEE ALSO: ‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Yandy’s Foster Daughter May Not Have Told Her The Truth

She mentioned that her husband isn’t in that particular place and she did it because she was born to serve as well as help people.

Speaking of her husband, who is currently serving time for drug distribution, she misses him like crazy. Smith told Headkrack that what she misses most is how it effects their children and how she can’t raise her son on how to be a man. It’s not finalized when Harris will come out of prison, but she can’t wait for that day.

Check out the full interview with Yandy Smith up top!

Yandy Smith On Why She’s Passionate About Advocating & What She Misses Most About Her Husband While He’s In Prison [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

