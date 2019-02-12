CLOSE
What Is Cultural Appropriation ? Why Is It Wrong? {OPINION}

Marc Jacobs - Runway - September 2016 New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

Cultural appropriation, defined by dictionary.com as “the act of adopting elements of an outside, often minority culture, including knowledge, practices, and symbols, without understanding or respecting the original culture and context.”

Some think it’s appreciating the culture, rather than offending the culture. Watching movies of the Egyptian culture, with white actors, is offensive.

It’s not being sensitive, when the depiction of a culture is misused for entertainment. it’s simply the desire to be respected where the idea came from.

All Kings and Queens aren’t white, and all savages aren’t Native Americans or African Americans.

The list isn’t long, here are a few things to remember:

DON’T…

Wear Blackface-

Substitute imitation as diversity.-

Wear artifacts as accessories.-

It’s cool to engage with other cultures, but just don’t act like the culture doesn’t exist. It’s fine to embrace the things you like about the culture, but don’t think you created out of thin air.

Sometimes, if you need a model with brown skin and full lips, don’t make up one; you can find a person with brown skin and full lips (they didn’t alter).

“What would America be like if we loved black people as much as we love black culture?” -Amandla Stenberg

