BET Apologizes to Nicki Minaj

BET has issued an apology to Nicki Minaj over a tweet that threw shade at Nicki while giving props to Cardi B for her Grammy success.

The tweet from BET that directed readers to a story on Cardi’s Best Rap Album win said, “Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront,” was deleted shortly after being posted but it was too late.

Barbs took screenshots of the tweet and it caused Nicki to announce that she and Young Money wouldn’t be part of the BET Awards or the BET Experience this year.

BET issued an apology that said, “The post does not reflect how we feel about Nicki. and further does not reflect our company values. We deeply apologize for the hurt, disappointment, and confusion that this post has caused.”

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted February 12, 2019

