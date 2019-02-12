Sheck Wes got put on blast and it was not a good look. The man who gave us the song Mo Bamba has been accused of stalking and domestic violence by his ex, Justine Skye. Skye alleged she had been the victim of abuse in November but didn’t name Sheck.

Skye tweeted, “Taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends … You’re pathetic sheck and you beat women.”

She continued, “You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again … if you never put your hands on me you wouldn’t be in this situation and you just keep making it worse.”

Sheck Wes responded tweeting, “I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse. But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody.”

Watch the full interview with Justine and Paris from last weeks #FlyChickFriday below.

Justine Skye Accuses Sheck Wes of Abuse, Having Friends Stalk Her was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted February 12, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: