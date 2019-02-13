OSU-Mansfield student & alleged abductor dead after Kentucky police chase ends in a killing

Kentucky State Police confirmed on Tuesday that Mansfield abduction victim Skylar Williams and suspect Ty’rell Pounds died following a shooting in Kentucky on Monday . A witness called the police stating they seen a distressed female at a gas station that was forced into a vehicle (dark colored Dodge Caravan) by a male. They also stated that the female was asking for help but the car sped off traveling 71-South bound. Police eventually identified the vehicle in traffic and attempted to pull over the dodge caravan but it failed to yield continuing southbound.

The chase continued into neighboring Oldham County with the operator of the vehicle continuing to evade and failing to stop, troopers attempted to use stop sticks but they were unsuccessful. The suspect continued the high speed chase but cops eventually trapped the car from re entering the freeway. While attempting to stop the suspect the trooper heard a gunshot coming from within the vehicle which he perceived as an immediate deadly threat to himself and the female passenger. The trooper pulled his service weapon and fired at which time the suspect was struck resulting in his death at the scene. During this event, the female passenger was struck by at least one round of gunfire. She was transported by Oldham County EMS to the University of Louisville Hospital where she was pronounced deceased by the Jefferson County Coroner.

The male suspect was identified as Ty’rell Pounds (24) of Mansfield, OH. The female victim was identified as Skylar Williams (20) also of Mansfield, OH.

Source; 10tv , Fox8

